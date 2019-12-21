WWE News: No. 1 contender's triple-threat match announced for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship

Bray Wyatt with the Universal Championship

Following the main event of tonight's SmackDown, a number one contender's triple threat match for the WWE Universal Championship was announced for next week's episode of the Blue brand. The Miz, King Corbin, and Daniel Bryan will face each other and the winner will get a title shot at 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

The contenders for Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship

The show kicked-off with tonight with a segment featuring Daniel Bryan and The Miz. Both Superstars presented their cases as to why each of them deserves to challenge Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship.

Daniel Bryan stated that ever since The Fiend ripped apart his signature long hair and beard, he has been reminded of his past self who had to scratch and claw his way to the top before he became a brand. The Miz stated that Wyatt had made things personal by placing puppets on his daughter's crib, and even though he lost against Wyatt at TLC, he believes he deserves a shot at Wyatt's title.

While The Miz and Daniel Bryan were arguing, King Corbin came out and interrupted them by saying since he beat Roman Reigns at TLC, he should be the next in line to challenge Wyatt for his Universal title. Corbin further heated things by stating that both Miz and Bryan were terrible fathers.

The Miz and Bryan proceeded to attack Corbin but were both taken out by a sneak attack from Dolph Ziggler. A tag-team match was later announced that pitted Daniel Bryan and The Miz against King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

Miz and Bryan, despite all the tensions between them, successfully defeated Corbin and Ziggler after which the triple-threat match was announced for next week's SmackDown. The show closed with the signature laughing sequence from 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.