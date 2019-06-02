WWE News: NXT referee slyly takes a dig at AEW and 'Double or Nothing'

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 596 // 02 Jun 2019, 10:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The war between the promotions has slowly been heating up

What's the story?

NXT TakeOver: XXV has just concluded and it was a pretty good show, from the opening bell to the closing one. Whether or not it was better than AEW's Double or Nothing is best left to personal opinion.

During Double or Nothing, Cody Rhodes took a shot at NXT's patriarch- Triple H. An NXT referee has taken a shot at the competition with an interesting Tweet.

In case you didn't know...

Many expected WWE to pull up their socks on the episodes of RAW and SmackDown Live that followed AEW's inaugural event- 'Double or Nothing'. Both were 'by the numbers' show, probably because RAW coincided with a public holiday.

Many have said that NXT was WWE's response to All Elite Wrestling. Which also makes sense because Cody Rhodes chose to take a shot at Triple H, destroying a symbolic throne with a sledgehammer right before his match against Dustin Rhodes.

During NXT TakeOver: XXV, announcer Nigel McGuinness took a shot at AEW as well, calling NXT the true alternative brand in wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Having interacted with people in NXT, I know that there's a sense of pride that the performers feel for the black and yellow brand. And even if this means taking a shot at the competition, they will never think twice.

NXT referee D.A. Brewer sent across a very interesting Tweet right before NXT TakeOver: XXV. Despite the witty wordplay, the message is quite clear- NXT is the superior brand to All Elite Wrestling. You can check it out below:

What's next?

While the two brands compete for supremacy, I believe it's a golden age for wrestling fans. This is because we can just watch both brands and do not have to choose. One wonders if AEW will respond in due time to this jibe.