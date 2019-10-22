WWE News: NXT Superstar lays out Sami Zayn at Live Event [VIDEO]

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 22 Oct 2019

Sami Zayn made a new enemy!

At tonight's WWE Live Event in Brisbane, Sami Zayn made an enemy in NXT Superstar Daniel Vidot!

WWE uploaded the footage to Twitter, and a backstage interview with Vidot, following the attack.

Vidot would explain his actions backstage:

"It's simply amazing to be back in front of my crowd, in my hometown, in front of my friends, in front of my family, in front of my tribe. Sami Zayn, nothing but respect for the guy - what he's done in NXT, what he's doing right now on SmackDown - but what were you thinking coming at my family like that? Nobody disrespects me like that. You know what? You got what you deserved."

Vidot has been touring Australia with the WWE Superstars of RAW and SmackDown this week.

The BIG DOG is in town. Make sure you get to show tonight Sydney, you ain’t gonna want to miss this one! 🔥 @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/SeBnkzVE5C — Vidot (@DanielVidot) October 20, 2019

Who is Daniel Vidot?

Daniel Vidot signed with WWE in June 2018, before teasing a character named The Samoan Ghost - Ghost Vin Quade.

The former NRL player currently plies his trade in NXT, having tried out for WWE back in 2017 and signing a three-year deal one year later. Vidot represented Samoa at international level and has previously played as a winger in the National Rugby League for the Canberra Raiders, St. George Illawarra Dragons, Brisbane Broncos & Gold Coast Titans.

He also played for the Salford Red Devils in the Super League before retiring from rugby to pursue a wrestling career.

Vidot credits Jimmy Uso for giving him advice about pursuing a career, as he told The Courier-Mail.

"Jimmy explained to me how hard it’s going to be, especially for my partner, being in this world. It was something I needed to know to be able to make this choice. It’s good to have someone by your side who understands the industry.”

