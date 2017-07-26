WWE News: Official poster for SummerSlam released

Summerslam 2017 will see two fan favourites go against each other.

Summerslam 2017 will be on 20 August, 2017

What’s the story?

The official poster for this year’s SummerSlam event may have given away what the WWE Championship match will be on the card.

As it stands, Shinsuke Nakamura and John Cena are set to square off on SmackDown Live next week to determine the number one contender for Jinder Mahal’s title.

In case you didn’t know...

Nakamura vs Cena has been a dream match for many fans ever since Shinsuke walked through the door of NXT, with the WWE Universe wanting to see the face of WWE go head to head with the former face of NJPW.

Up until now, we haven’t seen them square off, but it appears we will see the match-up take place in less than a week’s time.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Wrestling News, the poster for the biggest party of the summer has sent fans into a frenzy given that the people present this year are all set to feature in headline matches.

Because of this, many people feel as if the WWE Championship match will end up being Jinder Mahal vs John Cena vs Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat for the belt.

What’s next?

We’ll have to wait and see how the match next Tuesday unfolds, with Baron Corbin potentially being the man who could tie all this together by causing a disqualification in the Cena vs Nakamura bout.

With that being said, the poster could simply indicate that the WWE are trying to keep fans guessing.

Author’s take

It’s exciting to finally see the poster being revealed, and it’s also exciting to consider the possibility of a triple threat at SummerSlam. Sure, it isn’t the most appealing of match ups, but it’s certainly a better idea than Mahal vs Cena in a straight one on one title bout.

At least this way, we could see Jinder really coming into his own in terms of his in-ring ability.