More of this in store for us next week?

The final Money in the Bank qualifiers for both the men's and the women's matches were announced on this week's SmackDown. While Otis is all set to continue his rivalry with Dolph Ziggler, Mandy Rose will be taking on Carmella for a shot at the coveted briefcase.

Following the announcement of the matches, Otis took to Twitter and claimed that he'll be "throwing" Dolph Ziggler around while earning his Money in the Bank shot at the same time. He also went on to claim that Mandy would reign supreme in her qualifier as well.

Ohhh YEAAA



I’ll Be DOZin’ and Throwin’ Dolph ZIGgler around especially gettin the Opportunity qualifying in the #MoneyInTheBank Match



No Disrespect “CARZ” @CarmellaWWE but your goin down Baby.. cuz my Beautiful Peach @WWE_MandyRose is COMINNNNNNN’ ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/d7WNIm7uv2 — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) April 25, 2020

The unlikely couple of Otis and Mandy Rose

After weeks of frustration for Otis, he finally ended up as a couple with Mandy Rose at WrestleMania after it was revealed that Sonya Deville had sabotaged their Valentine's date. Matters reached a tipping point last week when Deville turned on The Golden Goddess and the likes of Otis and Ziggler had to be involved.

A WrestleMania moment to remember!

While the two men get to tough it out again inside a ring, surprisingly, Deville didn't get an opportunity for the ladder match and even lashed out at the same on social media. Expect the former Fire & Desire member to get involved in the women's qualifier.

Money in the Bank 2020

The lineups are almost in place for both the ladder matches for the Money in the Bank briefcase that will take place at WWE's corporate headquarters this year.

On the men's side of things, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, Daniel Bryan, and King Corbin have already claimed a place in the match. For the women's encounter, we have Asuka, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, and Lacey Evans ready to go the distance.

While we have former winners in the form of Bryan and Corbin in the men's match, none of the qualified women so far have won the Money in the Bank briefcase in the past.