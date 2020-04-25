The ongoing animosity between former friends continues

There are certainly some shreds of truth within the scathing promo that Sonya Deville cut last week on her former friend/tag team partner Mandy Rose. Lacey Evans qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match earlier in the night by defeating Sasha Banks.

It was announced later that the final qualifying contest for the MITB match would take place next week between Carmella and Mandy Rose.

After claiming that her partnership with the Golden Goddess was one-sided, Deville responded to the announcement that Rose, and not herself, would be getting a chance to qualify for this year's PPV. See her response to this right here!

An ongoing trend

Rose may be the sympathetic figure in the ongoing feud with her former friend, but there are many shreds of truth in Deville's claims. Rose competed in last year's MITB match and was helped by the former MMA fighter. The Golden Goddess also had a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship when Asuka held the title in 2019.

Deville has not had any individual title opportunities whereas Rose has. Since Deville has stopped trying to reconcile with her former friend, will she interfere in some fashion next week? What better way than to ruin Mandy's 2020 than to cost her a chance at a title match.