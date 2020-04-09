WWE News - Otis says former RAW Women's Champion "isn't like most girls"

Otis recently posted a tweet and had nothing but praise for this female Superstar.

It seems Otis hasn't forgotten how this former Champion had supported him back in February.

Otis

Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax went on a hiatus following the Fatal 4-Way Women's Tag Team title match at WrestleMania 35 last year due to a knee injury. This past week on WWE RAW, Jax made her return to the ring and defeated Deonna Purazzo without breaking a sweat.

Jax also debuted a new finisher called the Rampage DDT, after being permitted to use the same by former Divas Champion Paige.

SmackDown Superstar and one-half of Heavy Machinery, Otis, seemed quite happy at Jax finally making her return to the ring and posted a tweet praising her. Otis believes Jax is "not like most girls". Check out Otis' tweet below:

She ain’t like Most Girls



And She’s BACK! — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) April 7, 2020

Judging by Otis' tweet, it's clear as day that he is genuinely happy to see Nia making a return to the squared circle.

The Otis-Mandy Rose- Dolph Ziggler love triangle storyline recently culminated in a match between Otis and Ziggler at WrestleMania 36, which saw Rose interfering in the end and helping Otis win the contest. Otis finally got the girl in a feel-good ending to the feud.

Fans might remember that back in February, Mandy Rose broke Otis' heart and got together with Dolph Ziggler on Valentine's Day. The segment had garnered quite a response from the WWE Universe and resulted in Ziggler getting tons of heel heat, while Otis instantly became an even bigger fan-favorite than he ever was.

Nia Jax had posted a tweet at the time and threatened Mandy as well as Ziggler of the repercussions they'd have to face for what they had done to Otis.

Jax competed in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Women's titles at WrestleMania 35 alongside Tamina. The duo failed to win the belts and The IIconics emerged victorious in the end. Soon after, Nia Jax suffered tears on the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in both of her knees and was expected to be out of action for around nine months. The injury, along with rehabilitation, kept her on the sidelines for just over a year.

Jax was active on social media throughout her absence from weekly TV and used to share her views on WWE's various storylines. During Becky Lynch's feud with Lacey Evans, The Man had taken a shot at Nia in a tweet while belittling Evans.

This didn't sit well with Jax, who sent out a heated response and indicated that Lynch was responsible for ratings taking a hit at the time. Fans have been clamoring for a Nia-Becky feud ever since the former injured Lynch during the buildup to Survivor Series 2018. Now that she is back, it seems like we just might get this rivalry somewhere down the line.