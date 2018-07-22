WWE News: Paige announces a big tournament

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 3.16K // 22 Jul 2018, 10:33 IST

This massive tournament could change the very face of SmackDown Live

What's the story?

The news was made official by WWE on their official Twitter Account some time ago. Paige has announced a tournament to determine who faces The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam 2018, next month.

We do not yet know who the competing teams will be. All we know for the time being is that four teams will battle it out over three weeks for the big opportunity!

In case you didn't know...

The Bludgeon Brothers have seemed absolutely bulletproof ever since they've won the prestigious SmackDown Tag Team Championships. They seemed to have met their match in Daniel Bryan and Kane, but owing to a backstage attack they made short work of Team Hell No too.

Harper and Rowan seem to have transitioned fabulously from the Wyatt Family into their new gimmicks and have achieved much success. One wonders who will eventually dethrone them. Maybe the winner of the tournament stands a chance come SummerSlam!

The heart of the matter

There are only a handful of teams on SmackDown Live, so it shouldn't be too hard to guess the competing units who will battle it out over the weeks to follow. One wonders if The Bar and The Club, who've been sitting on the sidelines will eventually get some screen time too.

Other contenders could be The Usos, The New Day and SAnitY, battling for the prize. Could we see an unlikely pairing between two singles superstars as well? I'm curious to see the teams Paige will announce, this week!

What's next?

A lot more should be made clear in the coming weeks. Could any of the teams I've mentioned pose a potential threat to the Bludgeon Brothers? We should find out more on the next episode of SmackDown Live.

Who should challenge The Bludgeon Brothers next? Sound off in the comments.

