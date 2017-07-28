WWE News: Paige comments on the cast members of Total Divas

Paige gave her well wishes to the Total Divas cast members

by Rohit Nath News 28 Jul 2017, 17:48 IST

4 members of the newest Total Divas Cast

What's the story?

Paige, who has been in a lot of hot water now, took to Twitter to wish the cast members of Total Divas well.

In case you didn't know...

Paige debuted on Total Divas on the second half of season 3 and stuck around for season 4,5 & 6 as well.

Season 6 of Total Divas highlighted her relationship with Alberto Del Rio, something that has now become the subject of many headlines for many reasons and not good ones at that.

However, after 2 suspensions from WWE, a disagreement over the payment for her neck surgery and a multitude of other reasons, Paige has been on a hiatus, and she has subsequently been removed from the cast of Total Divas.

The heart of the matter

Paige seemed excited after seeing videos of her former Total Divas cast members in Mexico for shooting:

She also congratulated the three newest additions to the Total Divas cast: Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Nia Jax

Also good luck to the new cast additions to @TotalDivas @AlexaBliss_WWE @CarmellaWWE and @NiaJaxWWE congratulations ladies. KILL IT ????✌????️ — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 27, 2017

Nikki and Brie responded to Paige, showing their love for the former 2-Time Divas Champion:

We miss and love you!!! — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 28, 2017

What's next?

Paige is still recovering and is right now involved in a domestic violence case, where she is reportedly the one being investigated. However, things "appear" fine between her and Del Rio after the airport incident.

Hopefully, Paige comes back to the ring soon.

Author's take

Total Divas is going to miss Paige's presence after a few seasons. She began to fit in and feel like an essential piece to the puzzle, but it seems that cast members keep changing, and in this case, the circumstances led to her being removed from the cast.

The first and most important thing is that she's healthy, physically and mentally, and returns to the ring. She seems like someone who'll have her life a lot more set together once returning to WWE, but that's just speculation and nothing more.

