WWE News: Paige congratulates Rhea Ripley on winning the NXT Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley's celebration

Shayna Baszler's reign as the NXT Women's Champion ended at 416 days on the latest episode of the Black and Gold brand, when she lost the gold to Rhea Ripley after a back-and-forth battle. The 23-year-old Australian athlete is now the only female wrestler in WWE to win both the NXT and the NXT UK Women's Championships.

Following her stunning victory on the show, several WWE Superstars took to Twitter to congratulate The Nightmare and now the former NXT Women's Champion Paige has joined this list.

I make it no secret that @RheaRipley_WWE is one of my faves. Congrats on becoming the champ! Well deserved.

This is not the first time when Paige has been vocal about her fondness for Rhea Ripley. On an edition of WWE Backstage, she pointed out how The Nightmare had shone the brightest following her performance during the Survivor Series weekend.

Shayna Baszler vs Rhea Ripley

Since her debut on the Black and Gold brand, The Nightmare has been on the nerves of Shayna Baszler. With the help of Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley defeated Team Baszler in the first-ever Women's WarGames Match, where she pinned The Queen of Spades herself. The victory over the Women's Champion earned her a shot at the title and as the WWE Universe witnessed on NXT, The Nightmare excelled yet again.

It will be interesting to see how Shayna Baszler retaliates after losing the NXT Women's Championship after 416 days.