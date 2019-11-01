WWE News: Paige gives hilarious reply to in-ring return rumors

Paige posing for the camera at a gym

Paige announced her retirement from active competition after last year's WrestleMania, but the rumors of her in-ring return haven't died down yet. Recently, Paige responded to a rumor via her official Twitter account, stating that she could make a return, only if someone would lend her their neck.

Paige's unfortunate injury and emotional retirement from active competition

Paige made her WWE return on RAW back in 2017, alongside Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Soon after, the trio wrestled in a six-woman tag team match at a house show, where a kick from Sasha Banks resulted in Paige suffering an injury and the match getting stopped immediately. On the RAW after WrestleMania 34, Paige announced her retirement in an emotional promo. She was soon made the GM of SmackDown Live. The position was removed months later, due to the McMahons taking control of both shows. Months later, Paige began managing The Kabuki Warriors, but soon left to undergo surgery. She recently appeared on RAW, where The Kabuki Warriors mocked her, followed by Asuka spitting her signature green mist into Paige's face.

Paige shuts down in-ring return rumors with a witty reply

Paige recently noticed a post on Twitter, reporting that WWE is possibly planning for her in-ring return. The former Divas Champion proceeded to respond to the tweet, with her usual witty demeanor. Paige sarcastically wrote that this report is "obviously true". She then added that all she needs now is for someone to lend their neck to her, and she's good to go! Check out Paige's reply to the tweet on this link. You can also check the screengrab of her reply below:

Paige's response

