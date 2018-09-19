WWE News: Paige In Heated Exchange With RAW Superstar On Twitter

Paige and Baron Corbin traded barbs on Twitter

What's the story?

Hell In A Cell was a successful event that received praise from many members of the WWE Universe. Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown Live were on the show, representing their respective brands.

Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin took a shot at Paige for letting the AJ Styles-Samoa Joe situation get out of control. Paige replied in her own unique way, as only she can.

In case you didn't know...

Paige retired from in-ring competition shortly after WrestleMania this year. Soon after, she was put in charge of SmackDown Live, as Shane McMahon took a hiatus from work.

Unlike Corbin, who plays a heel on television, Paige plays a babyface. She is greeted with a series of cheers every time she steps out to the delight of fans. I'm sure that things are cordial between her and Corbin, but for the sake of storyline, the two authority figures engaged in some banter.

The heart of the matter

RAW had a great showing at Hell in a Cell, this past weekend. To no one's surprise, Baron Corbin claimed all the credit for it, and sent this Tweet out, calling Paige an amateur:

For #Raw #HIAC was a success thanks to me. I don’t know how @RealPaigeWWE will deal with the @AJStylesOrg @SamoaJoe fiasco but that’s what happens when you let amateurs run things. Not Corbin Caliber — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) September 17, 2018

In response, Paige sent out a rather heated Tweet of her own, burying Baron Corbin in the process. She referred to Corbin as Stephanie McMahon's lapdog and asked him to leave the grown up jobs to her for now. The audience on Twitter was naturally in support of her, the babyface, over Baron Corbin, the heel:

Leave the grown up jobs to me @BaronCorbinWWE and you continue being Stephanie’s lap dog. https://t.co/eLS3tOtYzL — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 17, 2018

What's next?

Things on both brands are heating up as we head towards Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia and the events beyond. Even Evolution and Crown Jewel are on the horizon and things seem to be picking up for WWE. Both authority figures will be busy in coming months.

What do you think of Paige's response to Corbin? Was it savage?