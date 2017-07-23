WWE News: Paige looks to be in terrible shape

Paige looks unhealthy in a recent photo that was posted on Twitter.

Paige's back in the news

What’s the story?

In a recent photo that surfaced on Twitter, WWE superstar Paige looked incredibly frail and emaciated. The photo was posted by Arturo Velasco, and it also had Alberto Del Rio in it as you can see below.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE future of Paige is still up in the air as she remains a suspect in the incident that took place in Orlando. If Paige is charged with battery, she could be released from the WWE. Meanwhile, several reports suggest that Del Rio is no longer a suspect in the incident.

The heart of the matter

In the photo, Paige looks extremely thin. Some fans have even come out with comparisons of her old photo and the latest one under the spotlight. The exact health condition of Paige, however, is still not evident from the photo.

What’s next?

Paige has been getting attention for all the wrong reasons. Her new appearance in the photo has created a sense of concern among some fans while others went on to state that she might be on drugs. Either way, we should wait before we jump to conclusions.

Author’s take

Though the former Divas Champion looks unhealthy in the picture, it could also be a case of misinterpretation. Unless more pictures of her come out, we cannot be completely sure about the case.

