WWE News: Paige provides update after surgery, thanks former Superstar for visiting

Paige, during her first run on the main roster in WWE

Paige recently underwent yet another neck surgery, which was related to an injury that she suffered back in 2017 which ended her in-ring career. She posted an update on her official Twitter account, thanking her doctors for treating her well, and went on to thank Brie Bella for visiting her in the hospital.

Paige's return and career-ending injury

A short while after Paige came back to WWE alongside Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, she suffered an injury at a WWE live event. A six-woman tag team match pitted Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville against Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Bayley. During the bout, Paige was kicked to the back by Banks, following which the match was stopped. Months later, she announced her retirement from active competition and was given the role of the GM of SmackDown Live.

Paige's recent surgery

Paige recently announced that she was to undergo another surgery. Now, Paige has posted a tweet, thanking Dr. Uribe and his team for treating her well throughout the surgery.

Paige later thanked her fans for the kind words and messages she received from them. She also put up a post on her official Instagram account, stating that the surgery was successful, and acknowledging that former WWE Superstar Brie Bella came to visit her in the hospital. Paige also extended her appreciation towards her boyfriend Ronnie Radke for taking care of her throughout the ordeal.

Thank you for everything!! We got treated like royalty!! My fave dr and team ever! ❤️ https://t.co/j0bKq45q4Q — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 14, 2019

Paige recently became an on-screen manager for The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Kairi Sane and Asuka. The duo came close to winning the Women's Tag Team titles on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw. Hopefully, Paige fully heals in the coming days and gets back on WWE TV, reprising her role as a manager to Asuka and Sane.