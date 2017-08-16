WWE News: Paige reveals when she will return to WWE

Paige hasn't wrestled for over a year due to the injury she sustained.

by Riju Dasgupta News 16 Aug 2017, 14:11 IST

So, when do we get to see Paige back in the company again?

What's the story?

It's been over a year since we last saw Paige in action inside a WWE ring. While she certainly has not stayed out of the public eye while on hiatus, because of her multiple controversies, fans have longed for her return to the ring.

Chelsey Hernandez from KENS 5 caught up with Paige to ask her about her return. Paige indicated that she should be back in a couple of months. Check the link below:

Alright @RealPaigeWWE FANS @JaviPerezKENS5 also wanted to know when she's returning to TV... Here you go!!! pic.twitter.com/vL2N0pSFqW — Chelsey Hernandez TV (@ChelseyKENS5) August 15, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Paige last wrestled on Raw on June 27, 2016, and because of a serious injury, has not been seen on WWE television. While she has been away, The Rock has initiated a movie about Paige, titled 'Fighting with my Family'.

During her time away, her very public relationship with wrestling Superstar Alberto El Patron has been a topic of much debate and discussion. Despite everything that's gone on in her personal life, fans have stood behind her and are waiting for her return back to the ring.

The heart of the matter

While Paige did not mention the actual date of her return to the ring, she seemed optimistic about a return soon. Paige replied to the reporter with the following words:

'Hopefully within the next couple of months, fingers crossed! Now I have to get cleared by WWE doctors.'

It looks like Paige is on the path to recovery and should be back, dominating the women's division very soon indeed.

What's next?

We await Paige's arrival to the ring with bated breath. The women's division needs fresh blood and a good worker at the top, and Paige is the woman for the job.

Author's take

Yes, her response is vague, but we are certain that Paige will be up and running very soon.

She has many years of wrestling left to go in her and we are certain she can take the women's division to newer heights.