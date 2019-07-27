WWE News: Paige reveals why she can't wrestle anymore

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 780 // 27 Jul 2019, 12:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paige

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Paige recently responded to a fan on Twitter, who stated that she looks fine enough to wrestle. Paige said that she has 3 screws from her surgery after suffering an injury inside the squared circle, and that has deemed it impossible for her to wrestle anymore.

In case you didn't know...

Back in November 2017, Paige came back to WWE Raw as a heel and brought in Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose as her lackeys. The stable was given the name 'Absolution'. Around a month later, Paige wrestled at a house show in a six-woman tag team match and suffered an injury courtesy a kick from Sasha Banks, that led to the referee stopping the contest. Paige kept accompanying Absolution to the ring and took on announcing duties during the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at the 34th edition of the Show of Shows.

The post-WrestleMania edition of Monday Night Raw saw Paige announcing her retirement from pro-wrestling. The following night on SmackDown Live, Shane McMahon appointed Paige as SmackDown Live's General Manager, resulting in a babyface turn for her. Later on in the year, Paige was removed from her position after the McMahon family decided to take charge. Currently, Paige is managing The Kabuki Warriors on SmackDown Live.

Also read: Chris Jericho spotted with WWE Superstar

The heart of the matter

A fan recently posted a tweet, addressing Paige and posting an X-Ray picture of her neck. The fan stated that her neck looked fine and asked her why she can't wrestle. Paige responded to the fan by saying that she has 3 screws from a prior surgery, and isn't in a condition to wrestle even though she wants to.

Unfortunately it isn’t that easy. I have 3 screws from the prior surgery and after the accident I had in the ring after I got spinal stenosis. I wish though, I miss it everyday. https://t.co/sYFaxMzt2K — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 27, 2019

What's next?

Neck injuries have forced several stars to retire early on in their careers, with WWE Hall of Famer Edge being a notable example. Unfortunately, Paige's injury seems something that should be taken very seriously, and the safest bet here would be for her to never step foot in the ring.

Where would Paige be today if it hadn't been for her unfortunate injury? What do you think? Mention in the comments section below!