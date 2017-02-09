WWE News: Alberto Del Rio says Paige will return in April or May

It is unlikely that she will make it to WrestleMania 33.

What’s the story?

On Tuesday, Alberto Del Rio offered an update on Paige returning to squared circle while appearing on the Busted Open satellite radio show with Dave LaGreca and Larry Dallas.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m 100% sure that she (Paige) will be the most successful female wrestler of all time. She just needs to get well and she’ll be back in the ring around April or May, I don’t know when the doctors’ have their final decision.”

In case you didn’t know…

Paige underwent a surgery in October last year after sustaining some nerve damage in her back and shoulder. Although she was drafted to RAW in the brand split draft, she has not competed in a WWE ring since June 2016.

The heart of the matter

It has been almost five months since Paige had her surgery. However, she is not quite ready to take the bumps in the ring just yet. According to Dave Meltzer, she is still a long way from making a return to the ring.

Although initial reports had suggested that she will be back in time for WrestleMania 33, which is to be held in April, she is more likely to return around the summer of 2017.

Earlier, Paige had tweeted that she has started physiotherapy and is looking to make a comeback as soon as possible. Now, Del Rio has confirmed that the wrestler would be back by April or May, provided there are no further setbacks.

What’s next?

Paige will have to work hard on her training and follow the doctors’ orders. These injuries are dreadful for all professional wrestlers. Nikki Bella was out for 10 months after she suffered a similar injury.

Since Paige has started training now, one can expect that she will make a comeback in around two months’ time. For now, she just has to be patient.

Sportskeeda’s take

Neck injuries have forced all-time greats like Stone Cold and Edge to early retirement. There were severe doubts about Bella making a return as well. The fact that Paige is working through it and is looking to make a comeback speaks volumes of her.

She is miles ahead of the other female wrestlers and has time on her side. At 24, it’s just the beginning of her career and surely she will be one of the all-time greatest female wrestlers one day.

