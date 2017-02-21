WWE News: Paige vs. AJ recreated after Raw for WWE Films biopic

Top indie star Tessa Blanchard is working on the film, as an in-ring stunt double.

Fighting With My Family will be a biopic based on Paige and her family of pro wrestlers.

What’s The Story?

Following this week’s episode of Raw, a crew from WWE Studios, along with The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions, took over The Staples Center in Los Angeles. The film crew, along with the actresses portraying the roles of AJ and Paige, were there to use the live crowd, to film a vital scene for the upcoming documentary “Fighting With My Family.”

During filming at The Staples Center, the crew filmed the scene where Paige defeated AJ Lee for the WWE Divas Championship. Here are tweets from fans in attendence:

That "Aj lee" actress just needed to wear shorts chucks and cut up a shirt to look like AJ but nah, gimme a Nikki Bella outfit.. #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/EPA4iGnyCb — Handsome Rusev (@BotchISLife) 21 February 2017

In case you didn't know...

WWE Studios has partnered with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s production company, Seven Bucks,” to film a biopic about WWE Wome’ns Superstar Paige and her family of professional wrestlers.

The Rock has partnered with his long-time manager, Dany Garcia, to create their own unique production company. As far as the company name, “Seven Bucks,” it has deep, personal meaning for The People’s Champion.

He has often talked about how in 1995 he only had seven bucks to his name. Then in 1996, he was wrestling at flea markets for a mere 40 bucks per night. Now, The Rock is widely regarded as the most successful person in entertainment, as well as a member of Forbes Top 25 Most Powerful People.

A fan in the crowd took this photo during the filming

The heart of the matter

Paige, despite her recent controversy surrounding her suspension, as well as her relationship with Alberto Del Rio, remains as one of the most adored women wrestlers in the industry. Her unorthodox upbringing makes for a perfect film.

Paige, her parents, as well as her two brothers are all in the professional wrestling industry. She actually made her in-ring debut at the age of 13.

Former TNA Knockout Rosita (Thea Trinidad) played the role of AJ Lee, while Florence Pugh is portraying Paige throughout the documentary. Also, some fans noticed a familiar face taking the bumps as Paige. That's because top indie star Tessa Blanchard is working on the film, as an in-ring stunt double.

Sportskeeda’s take

Paige and her family have always been an intriguing band of grappling misfits. Their unique way of living life on the road, and in the ring, is one that takes a special type of person. Paige’s rise to supremacy in the WWE has been fascinating to witness, and should indeed make for an entertaining film.

Hopefully, Paige and the WWE creative powers that be can put the past behind them and everyone can move forward. There’s no question Paige has a lot of miles left in her career, I just hope she isn't be persuaded one way or another, by an outside voice.

