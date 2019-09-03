WWE News: Paul Heyman has a great relationship with a hated Superstar backstage

You may hardly ever find anyone hating on Paul Heyman. You may come across a handful of former ECW employees talking smack about the Beast Incarnate's advocate, but that's pretty much it. The fans, superstars, and the wrestling fraternity as a whole consider Paul Heyman to be a genius.

The former ECW head honcho is now the Executive Director of Raw and that means he gets the opportunity to be hands-on with the talents backstage.

During a recent interview with SportingNews.com, Baron Corbin opened up about his relationship with Heyman and shared his optimism about the 53-year-old running the show on Raw.

He admitted that Heyman is not afraid to point out his mistakes, even if the criticism may sound hurtful at times. Corbin stated that he shares a good working relationship with Heyman and that the Executive Director of Raw has a firm belief in his capabilities as a performer. The Lone Wolf also revealed that he shares a good understanding with the likes of Vince Mcmahon, The Undertaker and Triple H.

"Paul and I have a very good working relationship because he's not afraid to tell me if I'm doing something wrong," Corbin said. "He's not going to sugarcoat things. He's a man's man in the sense of he's not afraid if he hurts your feelings for me. He knows how to handle people. That's what I relate to. That's why I get along with Vince (McMahon) and Hunter and Taker. Those guys will tell me that wasn't good and I'm not going to get offended. 'OK, I'm going to make it better, then. I'm going to show you.' They push you to be better.

Paul, I think he's a guy that's perfect for me because he's going to help push the envelope of 'RAW' but also push my envelope as well. He's a guy who believes in me and what I do. He's done so many amazing things from ECW to WWE and it's really awesome to have a guy in control that is going to push the envelope and it makes guys like me who want to push it very excited for what's to come."

Corbin also commented on the fact that he is the most despised Superstar in the eyes of the WWE Universe and he takes immense pride in that.

"I take pride in that! How can I not be excited and have energy about that fact right there? I even said it on TV the other night - there was a poll, and this was a real thing, that the WWE Universe wanted anybody, and I mean absolutely anybody, to win King of the Ring but me."

He claimed that he found it entertaining to see a 6-year old kid and an 85-year-old woman both throw up the middle finger at him while being seated in the front row.

"That - I take pride in that but it's also really funny because you have them so ramped up that they're so caught up in it. They believe every bit of it and, I don't know, it's a crazy thing when you get them that pulled in that they lose it." H/t Credit: SportingNews.com

Corbin will take on Cedric Alexander in the Quarterfinals of the King of the Ring tournament on Raw. It's interesting to note that Corbin is one of the favorites to win the tournament.

WWE officials often get flack for excessively pushing Corbin, but it's not surprising to see why they do that. Corbin is open to criticism, carries himself like a true professional and most importantly, has a good relationship with all the important folks behind the scenes.

