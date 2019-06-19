WWE News: Paul Heyman hilariously threatens Bollywood star for stealing Brock Lesnar's catchphrase

Paul Heyman wasn't happy

What's the story?

On Twitter, Paul Heyman hilariously called out Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh on his post, which is eerily close to Brock Lesnar's catchphrase "Eat. Sleep. Conquer. Repeat"

In case you don't know...

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest minds in the wrestling business. While he is the 'advocate' for Brock Lesnar, he takes the role seriously and is always in character on social media. On Twitter alone, he has over 1.98 Million followers.

For those who may have forgotten, Paul Heyman was the man behind Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) which was actually biggest influence on WWE as they pushed for edgy storylines, extreme matches and willing to go beyond the pale. It's interesting to ponder whether ECW would have survived had social media existed during the mid-to-late 1990s.

The heart of the matter

As reported, Paul Heyman took issue with the way Ranveer Singh tweeted a photo of himself and India Cricketer Hardik Pandya. India has just beaten Pakistan in the ICC 2019 World Cup this past Saturday and Ranveer Singh was celebrating. Like The Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak, Pakistan has never defeated India in a Cricket World Cup. India's streak has now extended to 7-0.

Here's the original tweet.

Here's how Paul Heyman responded.

. @RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 - I am litigious

4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

This is not the first time that Paul Heyman called out a star in India. He did the same with Virat Kohli (Captain of the Indian Cricket Team) last year for stealing Brock Lesnar's catchphrase.

What's next?

Paul Heyman has proven time and again why he is the mad genius of pro wrestling. It's even crazier that he has mastered the art of social media and what it takes to keep his name out there. Moreover, he continues to call attention to WWE everywhere he goes.

For the WWE Universe, fans are anticipating when Brock Lesnar will cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase. It could be at this weekend's WWE Stomping Grounds.