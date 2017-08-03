WWE News: Paul Heyman makes SummerSlam weekend announcement

Find out what announcement 'The Advocate' made regarding SummerSlam weekend...

Paul Heyman and Jim Ross have previously called professional wrestling matches together.

What’s the story?

On the PIX11 News show, Paul Heyman had a major announcement to make regarding his schedule on SummerSlam weekend- something that was apparently unrelated to his client Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship defence at SummerSlam.

Heyman revealed that he’s set to be a special guest at Jim Ross’ ‘Ringside’ show at the Gotham Comedy Club on Friday, August 18th.

In case you didn’t know…

Paul Heyman has long been one of the most polarizing personalities in the professional wrestling business and is widely heralded for his penchant for promotion and marketing.

Heyman’s public appearances at social events often see him promote the interests of his client Brock Lesnar, among several of his own business endeavours as well.

The heart of the matter

Paul Heyman’s appearance at JR’s show at the Gotham Comedy Club would reportedly feature him as a special guest on the WWE Hall of Famer’s ‘Ringside’ show.

Also read: 5 worst case scenarios for Brock Lesnar’s retirement

The show features a no-holds-barred Q&A with WWE Hall of Fame ring announcer Jim Ross, with the Friday night show going down at the Gotham Comedy Club and featuring veteran professional wrestling personality Paul Heyman.

What’s next?

Paul Heyman’s client and close friend Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe at SummerSlam on August 20th.

Heyman, who is the advocate for the Beast Incarnate, will appear on JR’s Ringside show on August 18th leading up to 20th’s high profile Universal Championship matchup.

Author’s take

If you ask me to choose one man who’d promote the living daylights out of a championship matchup, I’d pick none other than Paul Heyman.

Heyman is one of the best promoters and marketing minds in sports-entertainment today. Although his appearance on JR’s show may not be centred on Lesnar’s SummerSlam matchup, don’t be surprised when ‘The Advocate’ plugs The Beast highly-awaited SummerSlam matchup at the Gotham Comedy Club.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com