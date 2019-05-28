×
WWE News: Paul Heyman reacts to NXT Superstar challenging Brock Lesnar

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1   //    28 May 2019, 08:05 IST

Heyman and Lesnar
Heyman and Lesnar

What's the story?

Paul Heyman recently spoke with Comicbook.com on a variety of topics.

Heyman addressed NXT Superstar Matt Riddle's challenge to Brock Lesnar, calling him smart for trying to make good money by kicking off a rivalry with The Beast.


In case you didn't know...


Brock Lesnar is hands down one of the most dominant athletes in the history of WWE. His first WWE run didn't last too long, but he came back to WWE in 2012 and has become quite possibly the biggest attraction in the promotion.

Lesnar recently won the Money In The Bank Ladder match after he shockingly came out at the end of the match and grabbed the briefcase to end the show. Many WWE Superstars weren't happy with what had transpired. NXT's Matt Riddle posted a photo of himself and the new Mr. Money In The Bank on Instagram, reminding everyone that he still plans to retire The Beast.

Ever since Riddle joined NXT, he has made it clear that his goal is to retire Brock Lesnar from WWE. He has stated this in multiple interviews, one of which was conducted by WWE itself.

Also read: Chris Jericho reveals moment he decided to leave WWE


The heart of the matter

While talking with Comicbook.com, Heyman stated that Matt Riddle is a smart guy because he is well aware of the fact that a rivalry against Lesnar would be the best thing to happen to his career. Heyman said that Lesnar is the biggest box office attraction in WWE and Riddle will profit from a match against him.

I think Matt Riddle is a very smart man because he knows Brock Lesnar's the biggest box office attraction in WWE and Matt Riddle is looking to pick a fight and make a lot of money with Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar is the biggest box office attraction that could walk between these two universes, not only today, but in history. I applaud Matt Riddle and everyone else for calling out Brock Lesnar's name because if you called out anybody else's you're automatically starting at second best.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar is currently enjoying his run as Mr. Money In The Bank. WWE fans would want nothing but to see a potential feud between these two Superstars in the near future.

Would you like to see this match?

Tags:
WWE NXT Brock Lesnar Matt Riddle
