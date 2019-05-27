×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho reveals the moment that made him leave WWE

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.72K   //    27 May 2019, 11:17 IST

Vince and Jericho
Vince and Jericho

What's the story?

Last night, All Elite Wrestling Superstar Chris Jericho talked to the press after Double Or Nothing.

Jericho revealed that he knew he needed to leave WWE when his match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33 was placed second on the card.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho is one of the most decorated Superstars in the history of professional wrestling. He wrestled for ECW and WCW during the mid to late 90s, and eventually made his memorable debut in WWE, interrupting The Rock in the process.


Jericho went on to become a multiple-time World Champion in the promotion, and worked a string of high-profile WrestleMania matches. Earlier this year, Jericho took the pro-wrestling world by storm by announcing that he was AEW bound. He added that the contract that he signed was the best deal of his life. This didn't seem to sit well with his former boss, Vince McMahon.

Also read: Jon Moxley sends a scathing warning to WWE in backstage AEW promo


The heart of the matter


While speaking to media personnel in a post-show interview, Chris Jericho revealed what made him want to leave WWE. Jericho recalled his WrestleMania 33 match against Kevin Owens that was the culmination of an excellent feud. The former best friends had turned enemies recently, after Owens betrayed Jericho during "The Festival Of Friendship" segment on Monday Night Raw.

Jericho said that the angle was very well done, but WWE placed the match at the 2nd spot on the card. That was the moment he decided to get out of the company.

In 2016, I had my best story angle with Kevin Owens and we ended up second on WrestleMania. That's when I knew I had to get out of here. That should have been the main event.
Advertisement

What's next?

Jericho is all set to compete for the AEW World Title at a later date.

What are your thoughts on this? Did Jericho do the right thing?

Tags:
AEW Double Or Nothing Chris Jericho Vince McMahon
Advertisement
WWE News: Chris Jericho talks Vince McMahon's reaction to backstage heat with Stephanie
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho explains why we might never see a Superstar like him again
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho posts incredible photo from 1991, shows off weird gimmick
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing: 4 reasons why Chris Jericho should defeat Kenny Omega
RELATED STORY
3 WWE superstars who should leave for AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Top SmackDown Star hints at Chris Jericho stealing his move at Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
AEW News: First photo of Double Or Nothing entrance stage revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt apologizes to AEW star ahead of Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer says "The war is on" between WWE and AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Baron Corbin takes major shot at AEW's Double Or Nothing
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us