WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho reveals the moment that made him leave WWE

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.72K // 27 May 2019, 11:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince and Jericho

What's the story?

Last night, All Elite Wrestling Superstar Chris Jericho talked to the press after Double Or Nothing.

Jericho revealed that he knew he needed to leave WWE when his match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33 was placed second on the card.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho is one of the most decorated Superstars in the history of professional wrestling. He wrestled for ECW and WCW during the mid to late 90s, and eventually made his memorable debut in WWE, interrupting The Rock in the process.

Jericho went on to become a multiple-time World Champion in the promotion, and worked a string of high-profile WrestleMania matches. Earlier this year, Jericho took the pro-wrestling world by storm by announcing that he was AEW bound. He added that the contract that he signed was the best deal of his life. This didn't seem to sit well with his former boss, Vince McMahon.

Also read: Jon Moxley sends a scathing warning to WWE in backstage AEW promo

The heart of the matter

While speaking to media personnel in a post-show interview, Chris Jericho revealed what made him want to leave WWE. Jericho recalled his WrestleMania 33 match against Kevin Owens that was the culmination of an excellent feud. The former best friends had turned enemies recently, after Owens betrayed Jericho during "The Festival Of Friendship" segment on Monday Night Raw.

Jericho said that the angle was very well done, but WWE placed the match at the 2nd spot on the card. That was the moment he decided to get out of the company.

In 2016, I had my best story angle with Kevin Owens and we ended up second on WrestleMania. That's when I knew I had to get out of here. That should have been the main event.

Advertisement

What's next?

Jericho is all set to compete for the AEW World Title at a later date.

What are your thoughts on this? Did Jericho do the right thing?