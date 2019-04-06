WWE News: Unfortunate news regarding Brock Lesnar's possible future WWE plans

Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman, spoke to Sports Media with Richard Deitsch recently. The originator of ECW talked about various topics including his dynamic with Rene Young, and how he has planned for the day Vince McMahon breaks up his pairing with The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Heyman will be in the corner of Brock Lesnar as he takes on Seth Rollins this Sunday at Wrestlemania 35.

Paul Heyman has served as Brock Lesnar's manager for the most part of Lesnar's career and the two have become an absolute hit pair on-screen.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Paul Heyman said about his preparation for a time when Vince McMahon will take his client Brock Lesnar away from him:

This Sunday at WrestleMania… not to promote the show, it’s just the perfect example. My kids will end up coming backstage at some point before Brock and I come out to the ring for the match. I will inherently at one point when I see my children tell them, ‘If Brock’s music plays and I don’t come out with him, everything’s fine, don’t worry about it, it’s been a hell of a ride.'”

“Because I am fully prepared at any moment for that music to be playing and Vince is looking at the monitor and says, ‘You know what? Had enough of Heyman. Let’s send Brock out on his own.’ And Vince reach reach other and grab my wrist and say, ‘Sit down next to me, put on the headset, sit down and call this one with me from back here.’ I’m fully prepared for that moment

What's next?

Paul Heyman is a major asset for the WWE, and Vince McMahon will surely find a suitable role for "The Advocate" when he is n longer needed as Brock Lesnar's manager.

