×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Unfortunate news regarding Brock Lesnar's possible future WWE plans

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.07K   //    06 Apr 2019, 22:20 IST

Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman, spoke to Sports Media with Richard Deitsch recently. The originator of ECW talked about various topics including his dynamic with Rene Young, and how he has planned for the day Vince McMahon breaks up his pairing with The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Heyman will be in the corner of Brock Lesnar as he takes on Seth Rollins this Sunday at Wrestlemania 35.

Paul Heyman has served as Brock Lesnar's manager for the most part of Lesnar's career and the two have become an absolute hit pair on-screen.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Paul Heyman said about his preparation for a time when Vince McMahon will take his client Brock Lesnar away from him:

This Sunday at WrestleMania… not to promote the show, it’s just the perfect example. My kids will end up coming backstage at some point before Brock and I come out to the ring for the match. I will inherently at one point when I see my children tell them, ‘If Brock’s music plays and I don’t come out with him, everything’s fine, don’t worry about it, it’s been a hell of a ride.'”

“Because I am fully prepared at any moment for that music to be playing and Vince is looking at the monitor and says, ‘You know what? Had enough of Heyman. Let’s send Brock out on his own.’ And Vince reach reach other and grab my wrist and say, ‘Sit down next to me, put on the headset, sit down and call this one with me from back here.’ I’m fully prepared for that moment

(H/T Credit: rindsidenews.com)

What's next?

Paul Heyman is a major asset for the WWE, and Vince McMahon will surely find a suitable role for "The Advocate" when he is n longer needed as Brock Lesnar's manager.

Also Read: 5 possible endings for Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship) 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Brock Lesnar Paul Heyman
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman invited to the Cricket World Cup, the 'advocate' responds
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 things Vince McMahon could be planning for Brock Lesnar next week
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paul Heyman comments on the night Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
5 Times Brock Lesnar crushed WWE jobbers you don't remember
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paul Heyman teases a major spoiler for the RAW after WrestleMania 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Wrestlemania 35: 5 surprising ways Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar(Universal Championship) could end
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paul Heyman rips into Dean Ambrose; gives a perfect reply to Ambrose's comments about Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
WWE Royal Rumble 2019: 5 Potential Finishes For Brock Lesnar vs Finn Balor
RELATED STORY
5 UFC fighters who can replace Brock Lesnar as Paul Heyman's Beast
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Seth Rollins used the low blows on Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us