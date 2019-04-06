×
WWE Wrestlemania 35: 5 possible endings for Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship) 

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.32K   //    06 Apr 2019, 16:08 IST

WWE Championship match
WWE Championship match

While the build for this year's Wrestlemania has been lackluster at best, one Superstar has shone bright and made really made the Road to Wrestlemania a fun-filled affair. And that Superstar is none other than the Dreadlocked Dynamo Kofi Kingston.

Kofi Kingston has played the underdog extremely well and has the complete support of the fans as well as the WWE locker room to finally achieve his life-long dream and become the WWE Champion; something he has waited for 11-years to achieve when he takes on the WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at 'Mania.

While Kingston might be ready for this opportunity, it is certainly not going to be an easy battle for him to win, with many obstacles facing his way.

Let us take a look at 5 ways WWE might decide to end this match at Wrestlemania:

#5. Vince McMahons makes himself the special guest referee

How many times has the classic referee getting unconscious made a match even more interesting? Certainly, more than we would like to admit.

We could see something similar happen at this Wrestlemania as well. It is possible that due to a botched move or maybe an outright attack by Rowan when Bryan seems in the position of losing, the referee gets taken out during the tail of the match.

With the referee out of commission, instead of sending in a second referee, Vince McMahon himself may come out and ensure that Kofi Kingston does not walk out of Wrestlemania 35 as the new WWE Champion.

Vince McMahon did everything in his power to prevent Kofi Kingston from becoming the number one contender for the WWE Championship, but with the support of the fans and his teammates, Kingston managed to mount the obstacle. However, we can be assured that The Chairman will not be happy with being proven wrong, and will try to jeopardize Kingston's winning chances.

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
