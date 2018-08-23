WWE Rumor Mill: Paul Heyman's future with WWE revealed

Paul Heyman is a genius

What's the story?

Paul Heyman will reportedly remain with WWE as an on-screen performer, despite the absence of former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn't know

Heyman was with WWE from 2001-2006, and worked as a commentator, producer, writer and manager during his time. He also competed on occasion, though very rarely.

Heyman left in 2006, but returned in 2012 as the manager of both Brock Lesnar and CM Punk, both of whom he managed during record-breaking reigns, with Punk holding a 434-day reign as WWE Champion, and Brock a 505-day reign as WWE Universal Champion.

Throughout his career, Heyman has managed five WWE Champions: Lesnar, Punk, Kurt Angle, the Big Show and Rob Van Dam.

He also managed Ryback and Curtis Axel during his second run with the company--At Summerslam 2018, Brock's record-breaking reign came to an end, when he was defeated by Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

With Brock now taking a leave from the company, presumably to focus on his return to MMA, there were reports that Heyman would be leaving with him.

However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Heyman will remain with the company and will continue to perform as a manager on-screen.

According to the Observer, there have also been talks about pairing the former ECW owner with current WWE RAW Women's Champion, 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey.

Rousey won the championship at SummerSlam in convincing fashion, defeating former Champion Alexa Bliss in four minutes.

What's next?

It's good to hear that Heyman will be staying with the company. His experience in WWE, as well as the outside wrestling world, is truly invaluable. As for the potential pairing with Rousey, I think it would make for an excellent story.

There is currently no return date for the Beast Brock Lesnar, though he is expected to re-enter the world of MMA in 2019.