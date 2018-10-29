WWE News: Paul Heyman Sends Interesting Tweet To Sportskeeda

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 456 // 29 Oct 2018, 11:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The man's advocacy certainly does not come cheap

What's the story?

Paul Heyman had an interesting exchange with Star Sports with regard to Virat Kohli's absolutely stellar batting form. You can see the Tweets here:

I will give props to #KingKohli for his accomplishments, and therefore issue a one-time pardon to @StarSportsIndia for "borrowing" (ahem) from my catchphrase for @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Thou art pardoned by decree of #YourHumbleAdvocate. You are most welcome! https://t.co/SRSy39heye — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 27, 2018

In order for #KingKohli to even consider being billed as The Beast Incarnate (property of @BrockLesnar, reigning defending undisputed greatest athlete in the world), he would have to have #PaulHeyman as an #Advocate. @StarSportsIndia, I applaud your passion, for I am the #GOAT! https://t.co/d4qFUZbN1b — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 27, 2018

My colleague Soumik Dutta wrote up an article on this exchange and it can be viewed right here. Paul Heyman responded to this message, as only the greatest mind in professional wrestling can.

In case you didn't know...

Many consider Paul Heyman to be the greatest mind to have existed in the business of professional wrestling since its very inception. Many also consider him to be the best orator in the business, a man who's an absolute beast when it comes to cutting memorable, thought provoking and innovative promos.

Currently, Heyman is allied with Brock Lesnar, as his advocate and mouthpiece. It remains to be seen what Heyman will do when Lesnar steps away to go to the UFC. Heyman is also working backstage with talents such as 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey.

The heart of the matter

Paul Heyman clarified his stance with regard to managing Virat Kohli and possibly becoming the man's advocate, down the line. Heyman mentioned that he never specified that he wanted to advocate for Kohli, as the article suggested, but would consider it for the right price:

Of course, this is just Heyman being Heyman and extending the character we all love to hate on screen, to social media. I do not foresee an alliance between a cricket star and Paul Heyman, at least for a while. It would be fun to see Heyman walk Kohli to the pitch, to be honest.

What's next?

There is always an air of uncertainty around Brock Lesnar's schedule these days. And therefore, it is impossible to predict what Paul Heyman will do next, as well. That being said, I'm glad to know that he's lending his wisdom and intellect to the wrestling business, scripting promos for Ronda Rousey and others that may benefit from his wisdom.

Would you like to see the Heyman-Kohli alliance? Let us know in the comments.