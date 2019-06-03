WWE News: Paul Heyman talks about Brock Lesnar's future in WWE

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 433 // 03 Jun 2019, 18:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar

What’s the story?

Based on a report from CBS Local Sport, the advocate of former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman has now stated that his client’s retirement from the UFC could be a boost for WWE.

Heyman confirmed that this could mean that Lesnar could now give more time to the company, which made him a global star in the first place.

In case you didn’t know

Brock Lesnar has been a part-timer in the WWE, ever since he made his return to the company.

He has been on and off live TV, making rare appearances as and when he likes, which has not gone down well with the fans.

Due to this, they have been booing him and were not delighted that he won the Money In The Bank Men’s Ladder match.

Also Read: Triple H Reveals why NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff is on the same day as AEW All Out

The heart of the matter

The WWE audience feels that there are more deserving candidates than Lesnar that should be given more air-time. However, the company has been taking constant efforts in recent times to change that. This could be another boost now, as Lesnar will be focused on the WWE only.

Heyman recently stated:

I think the public is willing to pay to see Brock Lesnar, as long as Brock Lesnar is presented in a manner that entices the audience to be emotionally invested in the story being told. That is whether it is in WWE or UFC. So, Brock Lesnar’s retirement in UFC only makes him more available for WWE if the circumstances are right. In terms of Brock’s marketability to the general public, I think the general public has always been aware of what a unique athlete Brock Lesnar is and how rare it is to have the opportunity to see Brock Lesnar in action. It is the equivalent of understanding the greatness of Michael Jordan while he was playing.

Advertisement

Heyman went on to say that Brock is very picky about the box office appeal he has. So, he wants each appearance to be magnificent and special.

What next?

There is no doubt that Lesnar will be cashing in the Money In The Bank contract sooner or later. However, prior to him doing that, the company is trying to showcase him as a full-time Superstar right now, perhaps in order to reduce some of the heat that he is getting from the WWE Universe.

There have been rumblings that Lesnar could beat Kofi Kingston and become the next WWE champ as he leads SmackDown Live into their new era.