WWE News: Triple H Reveals why NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff is on the same day as AEW All Out

NXT Takeover: Cardiff

The Game, Triple H, has confirmed that NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff is scheduled for the 31st of August and it will be live on the WWE Network from 3 pm ET. He further added that the date of the event has nothing to do with any of the other shows from any of the other brands.

It will be a massive day for the wrestling fans, as NJPW’s Royal Quest event and AEW’s All Out will also air on the same day. These are two of the top rivals of the WWE at present and there has been a lot of speculation going around as to who is going to beat whom in the long-run.

Triple H has denied reports that their latest NXT show is scheduled on the 31st of August for any particular reason or in order to compete with any of their rival brands. There have been claims made that this decision could have been possibly taken considering these factors, though he has now dismissed such stories.

He stated in his post-TakeOver media call (transcribed by Fightful):

Contrary to the buzz, the date of August 31 is a date we've had for a long time. That building has been booked with us long before WrestleMania. We just hadn't announced because it was not the right time. We did not want to announce something for the brand six months out. Tonight was the right night to do it. It has nothing to do with anybody else

Well, the recent NXT Takeover was a grand show for the brand and they will be hoping to put up more such shows in the near future. WWE will want to out-perform their rivals and NXT is one platform which can really boost their ratings. It will be interesting to see how things develop now.