WWE News: Picture of Vince McMahon's black eye after the Montreal Screwjob

We have another tidbit from the Montreal Screwjob.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 30 Jun 2017, 00:58 IST

The Screwjob will never be forgotten

What’s the story?

Legend has it that Vince McMahon had a black eye after Bret Hart punched him in the aftermath of the infamous Montreal Screwjob. We now have pictorial evidence that confirms the WWE Chairman’s shiner.

In case you didn’t know...

The Montreal Screwjob is a notorious incident in which Vince McMahon twisted the scripted outcome of a WWE Championship bout between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series 1997.

The Screwjob took place because the Hitman was reluctant to drop the title in his Native Canada and wanted to do the honours for Michaels at a later date. However, Vince McMahon decided without Hart’s knowledge that HBK would capture the strap in Montreal. The rest, as they say, is history.

The heart of the matter

After the main event of Survivor Series 1997, there was a great deal of discontent in the WWE locker room because there was a feeling that Vince McMahon had breached one of wrestling’s unspoken rules. Eventually, the WWE Chairman sought out Bret Hart and received a black eye for his troubles.

While Vince McMahon was cast in a less than favourable light as result of the Screwjob, it eventually became one of the catalysts that led to the creation of the heel Mr McMahon- one of the most lucrative characters in WWE history.

Author’s take

The Montreal Screwjob is always a great topic of conversation for any wrestling fan. Even though almost twenty years have passed, the memory of Survivor Series still burns bright, and it will always be a defining moment in the lives of Vince McMahon, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

