WWE News: Popular British wrestling star declines WWE contract offer

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST News 408 // 10 Jun 2019, 01:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Millie McKenzie

What's the story?

WWE is widely regarded as the leading wrestling juggernaut in terms of signing new talent fresh off the independent wrestling scene or giving hopefuls a chance to prove themselves in the WWE Performance Center. A very popular wrestling star chose not to sign a contract with the company for her own respectful reasons.

In case you didn't know...

Pro wrestling star, Millie McKenzie has wrestled for promotions such as PROGRESS, Defiant Wrestling, CHIKARA, IronFist and Japan's Sendai Girls' Wrestling. Through these organizations, she has earned a reputation as one of the best women's wrestlers not signed to a WWE contract.

However, Millie did compete for NXT UK for a quick stint. She lost in the first round of the NXT UK Women's Championship tournament to Jinny. She then wrestled a tag match the following week, teaming up with Xia Brookside to defeat Charlie Morgan and Killer Kelly. Afterward, she disappeared from NXT UK.

The heart of the matter

In a report picked up by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Millie has chosen to stick around with Sendai Girls' Wrestling. She was offered a few deals by the WWE, but declined to sign them all.

"Millie McKenzie was offered a deal earlier this year but turned it down as she wanted to continue working in Japan for Meiko Satomura’s Sendai Girls group".

What's next?

Millie is just eighteen years old and obviously has a very bright future ahead of her. It's only going to be a matter of time before we see Millie back in the WWE, in some form or fashion. With so much room for growth and progression at her fingertips, she made the right decision to stay in Japan in order to improve and learn her craft as a wrestler.

As always, continue to support us here as Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news and results!