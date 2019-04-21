WWE News: Popular stable reunites in NXT UK as 'departed' Superstar returns and debuts

Alexander Wolfe was reunited with some old friends in NXT UK

What's the story?

Alexander Wolfe was believed to have left WWE following a post in which he 'said goodbye' to the company.

However, his appearance at the NXT UK tapings last night confirmed the rumors that he wasn't leaving, just being moved to one of WWE's other shows. But that wasn't the big takeaway from Wolfe's new home.

*Warning spoilers for NXT UK tapings follow, stop reading now if you don't want to know exactly what happens*

In case you didn't know...

Alexander Wolfe, was in SaNiTY, a popular stable that saw success in NXT but stagnated in the main roster after barely featuring on SmackDown Live. As a result, the group were split up with Eric Young going to Monday Night RAW, causing this reaction from Killian Dain

Good luck @TheEricYoung

Good luck @TheWWEWolfe



I'll miss you both terribly. Had the time of my life as part of Sanity!! You are phenomenal in the ring and outside of it.



Thanks to everyone who supported us 👊 pic.twitter.com/BKFxeb5kUE — Damian Mackle (@KillianDain) April 16, 2019

Killian Dane saying 'good luck' to Alexander Wolfe despite still being on the same show as him set some tongues wagging that Wolfe was leaving or being moved too. Something that Wolfe himself seemed to confirm with this tweet.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, in NXT UK, new NXT UK Champion Walter was quietly amassing himself a stable consisting of Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.

Fans of independent wrestling will know that this is a version of a popular stable known as Ring Kampf, which on the independent circuit also featured Timothy Thatcher and, you guessed it, Alexander Wolfe.

Naturally, during the recent set of NXT UK tapings in Glasgow, Alexander Wolfe debuted for NXT UK and joined Walter, Aichner and Barthel to form Ring Kampf in WWE, but under the new name of 'Imperium'.

Here's what Wolfe had to say about his new role in WWE as part of what should be an incredibly dominant new stable for the company,

What's next?

Ring Kampf forming in WWE should get everyone excited. As far as wrestling stables go they are certainly up there!

Are you excited to see Imperium in NXT UK? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!