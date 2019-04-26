WWE News: Positive update on Tommaso Ciampa injury status

Tommaso Ciampa seems to be recovering well after having suffered a serious neck injury

What's the story?

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has now taken to his official social media account so as to let fans in on his progress on the road to recovery.

Ciampa -- who is coming off a serious neck injury -- seems to be taking to his injury rehab with an incredible amount of discipline and poise.

In case you didn't know...

Tommaso Ciampa has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since the year 2005, and made sporadic appearances in the WWE between 2005 and 2007.

Ciampa returned to the WWE in 2015, and eventually went on to win the NXT Tag Team Titles with longtime friend Johnny Gargano.

The team eventually split up after Ciampa turned heel, following which he eventually captured the NXT Championship -- Nevertheless, owing to Ciampa suffering a neck injury earlier this year, he was forced to vacate the NXT Championship.

The heart of the matter

The WWE subsequently confirmed that Tommaso Ciampa would have to undergo neck surgery -- anterior cervical fusion, to be specific.

Ciampa underwent surgery on the 8th of March, and has been working towards making a safe and speedy recovery ever since.

On that note, Ciampa has now posted a video of him training, on his official Instagram account with the following statement --

"Day 48 post op cervical fusion. I am still at a 5 pound max on most lifts. Thanks to .@tarahalaby for this burner. Use constant tension squeezing the ball against the wall with a neutral spine. 20 reps overhead, 20 reps lateral raise, 20 reps front raise. Great for recruiting stabilization muscles throughout the traps and neck."

What's next?

Johnny Gargano recently defeated Adam Cole in their match for the vacant NXT Championship, thereby winning the title which was vacated by his close friend Tommaso Ciampa.

The general consensus in the professional wrestling industry is that Ciampa could likely be out of action for around 9 months to a year owing to the neck injury.

Sportskeeda wishes Tommaso Ciampa a safe and quick recovery.