WWE News: Vince McMahon addresses Ronda Rousey's departure from WWE

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.02K   //    26 Apr 2019, 03:32 IST

WWE head honcho Vince McMahon (left) addressed Ronda Rousey (right) and her role in WWE
WWE head honcho Vince McMahon (left) addressed Ronda Rousey (right) and her role in WWE

What's the story?

In the WWE's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call, top WWE executives including Vince McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque weighed in on several topics concerning the WWE.

WWE head honcho Vince McMahon notably spoke about former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, praising her for her contribution to the WWE Women's Division.

McMahon insinuated that the WWE was well aware that Rousey was planning to step away from the ring for a while, but the company now has other new megastars in the Women's Division after WrestleMania 35 thanks to Rousey, and her work in her feud against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: WWE interested in controversial top indie wrestler

In case you didn't know...

Legendary MMA fighter and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey is well-known for having been a huge professional wrestling fan since her younger days.

Rousey officially debuted as a WWE Superstar in January of 2018, and eventually went on to capture the RAW Women's Championship.

A Triple Threat Match featuring RAW Women's titlist Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch became the first-ever women's matchup to headline WrestleMania -- with Lynch winning the matchup and both titles at WrestleMania 35 earlier this month.

The heart of the matter

While Ronda Rousey is presently on a hiatus from the WWE, Vince McMahon notably pointed out that Rousey has indeed done a great job for the WWE.

McMahon elucidated that Rousey's task was to elevate the WWE Women's Division to the next level, and that's exactly what she did, enabling the female Superstars of WWE to headline WrestleMania.

Furthermore, McMahon explained that Rousey did a great job in building up the Women's Division, and owing to her contributions, the WWE now has bonafide Superstars such as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair walking out of WrestleMania 35 with highly intriguing storylines in tow.

Moreover, McMahon indicated that the WWE Women's Division has evolved to the next level now -- besides also reiterating Rousey's extraordinary contributions during her time with WWE.

What's next?

With Ronda Rousey having taken a break from in-ring competition in the WWE, reigning RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch is presently set to compete in back-to-back title matches at the Money in the Bank PPV -- defending her RAW Title against Lacey Evans, and SmackDown Title against Charlotte Flair at the event.

Also Read: WWE News: Interesting details emerge about WWE's strategy for SmackDown Live

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon's statements? Sound off in the comments!

Tags:
WrestleMania 35 Vince McMahon Ronda Rousey
