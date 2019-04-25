AEW/WWE News: Top stars from AEW and WWE narrate hilarious story about recent meeting

AEW is being touted as the next big competitor in an industry that has, for long, been dominated by WWE

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Xavier Woods reportedly ran into AEW (All Elite Wrestling) star Chris Jericho, as the duo were travelling on the same airplane.

Addressing the same, Woods and Jericho have taken to their respective social media accounts, with the latter noting that a co-passenger agreed to switch seats so that Woods and Jericho could sit next to one another.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestling performers of all time -- having worked for several notable pro wrestling promotions around the world, including NJPW, WCW and the WWE.

On the other hand, Xavier Woods has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since the year 2005, and rose to prominence over the past few years as a part of The New Day, alongside Kofi Kingston and Big E.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Chris Jericho -- who competed for several years in the WWE -- had only been working a part-time schedule in WWE since 2017.

"Y2J" eventually made appearances for NJPW as well, before signing a full-time contract with AEW (All Elite Wrestling) earlier this year.

While the competition between WWE and AEW seems to be heating up, particularly considering that AEW's first event "Double or Nothing" takes place next month -- two of the rival companies' most beloved stars seem to have nothing but goodwill and respect for one another.

Xavier Woods posted a photograph of himself with Jericho, on Twitter, with the caption reading --

"When only a few people know how you feel...."

Furthermore, Jericho took to his official Instagram page, and posted another photo of them in the airplane, with the following caption --

“What a pleasant surprise running into @xavierwoodsphd on the red eye from @flylaxairport! Thx to the brother in 6B who switched seats so me and Woodsie could talk @upupdwndwn, @gameofthrones, apron powerbombs & #TheWatch....!”

When only a few people know how you feel.... pic.twitter.com/l0gJmk4aPd — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 25, 2019

What's next?

Xavier Woods is presently involved in a feud wherein he serves as an ally to reigning WWE Champion Kofi Kingston against Kevin Owens on SmackDown Live.

On the other hand, Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega is set to serve as one of the marquee matchups on AEW's "Double or Nothing" match card -- with the Double or Nothing event set to transpire at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25th, 2019.

What are your thoughts on Xavier Woods and Chris Jericho's lighthearted approach to the ongoing WWE vs. AEW rivalry? Sound off in the comments!