WWE News: PPV event announced for September returns to Charlotte NC

WWE Clash of Champions Logo

WWE and officials representing the Spectrum Center arena have announced the return of Clash of Champions. This is big news for a city that has a storied wrestling history.

The area of Charlotte, North Carolina is rich with wrestling history. The home of the late Dean Smith and the North Carolina Tar Heels was also the headquarters for Jim Crockett Promotions Inc. The WWE has held many wrestling events there over the years, especially various RAW and SmackDown events. However, it has been quite a while since WWE has held a pay-per-view event from the city of Charlotte.

WWE has officially announced "Clash of Champions" scheduled for September 15th. The event will be airing live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. This will mark the first time WWE has held a pay-per-view event in Charlotte in over ten years. The last WWE PPV event to air from Charlotte was WWE Vengeance on June 25th, 2006. Tickets will go on sale starting on Friday, June 21st, at approximately 10 a.m.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @WWE will be bringing the Clash of Champions to Spectrum Center on Sunday, September 15, at 6:30 p.m., marking the first WWE pay-per-view event in Charlotte in more than 10 years.



Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m: https://t.co/iUuFvmGWAo pic.twitter.com/qebuiE56Fq — Spectrum Center (@spectrumcenter) June 17, 2019

The next WWE pay-per-view event is scheduled for June 23rd, called "Stomping Grounds". The headlining match scheduled will be Seth Rollins defending the WWE Universal Championship against Baron Corbin with a Special Guest Referee yet to be announced. Also, we will see Kofi Kingston defend the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler in a Steel Cage Match. Becky Lynch will also defend the RAW Women's Championship against Lacey Evans.

