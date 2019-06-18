×
WWE News: PPV event announced for September returns to Charlotte NC

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
50   //    18 Jun 2019, 03:37 IST

WWE Clash of Champions Logo
WWE Clash of Champions Logo

What's the story?

WWE and officials representing the Spectrum Center arena have announced the return of Clash of Champions. This is big news for a city that has a storied wrestling history.

In case you didn't know...

The area of Charlotte, North Carolina is rich with wrestling history. The home of the late Dean Smith and the North Carolina Tar Heels was also the headquarters for Jim Crockett Promotions Inc. The WWE has held many wrestling events there over the years, especially various RAW and SmackDown events. However, it has been quite a while since WWE has held a pay-per-view event from the city of Charlotte.

The heart of the matter

WWE has officially announced "Clash of Champions" scheduled for September 15th. The event will be airing live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. This will mark the first time WWE has held a pay-per-view event in Charlotte in over ten years. The last WWE PPV event to air from Charlotte was WWE Vengeance on June 25th, 2006. Tickets will go on sale starting on Friday, June 21st, at approximately 10 a.m.

What's next?

The next WWE pay-per-view event is scheduled for June 23rd, called "Stomping Grounds". The headlining match scheduled will be Seth Rollins defending the WWE Universal Championship against Baron Corbin with a Special Guest Referee yet to be announced. Also, we will see Kofi Kingston defend the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler in a Steel Cage Match. Becky Lynch will also defend the RAW Women's Championship against Lacey Evans.

Speaking of Clash of Champions, between the WCW era and WWE, what was your favorite Clash of Champions match or moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results!

Tags:
WWE Clash of Champions Seth Rollins Becky Lynch WWE Network WWE PPV Schedule 2019 WWE Tickets
