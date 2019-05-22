×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Prominent female WWE Superstar teases ambushing R-Truth for his 24/7 Championship

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
News
860   //    22 May 2019, 16:32 IST

R Truth is the current WWE 24/7 Champion - or European Champion to him
R Truth is the current WWE 24/7 Champion - or European Champion to him

What's the story?

This week's RAW saw the inauguration of the first-ever WWE 24/7 Champion - and the second, and the third. And while SmackDown Live saw R-Truth successfully avoid losing the title, it looks like he may have a new challenger very soon - with Lacey Evans tracking down R-Truth and teasing an ambush.

In case you didn't know...

The introduction of the 24/7 Championship has opened up a whole new world of possibilities for WWE, with three different Superstars winning the title on this week's RAW.

Titus O'Neil first held the belt before losing it to Robert Roode. Roode tried to escape with the title though, only to be pinned in the car park by R-Truth.

Social media was abuzz yesterday too, with several Superstars hunting down R-Truth, as well as one of their sons!

The heart of the matter

R-Truth seems to have a huge target on his back - literally when it comes to one surprising Superstar. Lacey Evans shared the photo below of R-Truth on her flight, teasing that the current 24/7 Champion "wouldn't even hear her coming" should she opt to take her shot while in the sky.

The flight looks pretty empty, but maybe there's a referee somewhere on the plane...

Advertisement

What's next?

Well, this title could really prove to be a turning point for WWE, with unpredictability being something WWE had been lacking before this week.

Could Lacey Evans, or anyone else for that matter, pin R-Truth before he even makes it to next week's RAW? Well, only time will tell. All eyes on social media!

Are you enjoying the new 24/7 Championship? Would you like to see Lacey Evans win it? Let us know in the comments.

Tags:
WWE Raw R-Truth Lacey Evans WWE Network
Advertisement
Unpopular Opinion: Why the new WWE 24/7 Championship is destined to disappoint
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage details on WWE future of Lio Rush
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar's son targets R-Truth's 24/7 Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Possible Bullet Club reunion once again teased by former champion
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Superstar says Vince McMahon came up with his Attitude Era gimmick
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons WWE should have brought back the Hardcore Championship instead of creating the 24/7 title
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mick Foley unveils new WWE Championship with a unique design
RELATED STORY
5 interesting things that could happen on Raw & SmackDown this week after MITB 2019
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could challenge Becky Lynch before Lacey Evans
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shake-Up 2019: Where will the NXT call-ups land?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us