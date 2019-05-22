WWE News: Prominent female WWE Superstar teases ambushing R-Truth for his 24/7 Championship

R Truth is the current WWE 24/7 Champion - or European Champion to him

What's the story?

This week's RAW saw the inauguration of the first-ever WWE 24/7 Champion - and the second, and the third. And while SmackDown Live saw R-Truth successfully avoid losing the title, it looks like he may have a new challenger very soon - with Lacey Evans tracking down R-Truth and teasing an ambush.

In case you didn't know...

The introduction of the 24/7 Championship has opened up a whole new world of possibilities for WWE, with three different Superstars winning the title on this week's RAW.

Titus O'Neil first held the belt before losing it to Robert Roode. Roode tried to escape with the title though, only to be pinned in the car park by R-Truth.

Social media was abuzz yesterday too, with several Superstars hunting down R-Truth, as well as one of their sons!

The heart of the matter

R-Truth seems to have a huge target on his back - literally when it comes to one surprising Superstar. Lacey Evans shared the photo below of R-Truth on her flight, teasing that the current 24/7 Champion "wouldn't even hear her coming" should she opt to take her shot while in the sky.

The flight looks pretty empty, but maybe there's a referee somewhere on the plane...

He wouldn't even hear me coming💅🎯 @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/XkgCwSON8a — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) May 22, 2019

What's next?

Well, this title could really prove to be a turning point for WWE, with unpredictability being something WWE had been lacking before this week.

Could Lacey Evans, or anyone else for that matter, pin R-Truth before he even makes it to next week's RAW? Well, only time will tell. All eyes on social media!

Are you enjoying the new 24/7 Championship? Would you like to see Lacey Evans win it? Let us know in the comments.