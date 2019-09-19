WWE News: Randy Orton makes and immediately retracts surprising statement targeting hated heel Superstar

Randy Orton

Randy Orton has to be one of the most entertaining Superstars on social media. From hilarious posts about romance with his wife, to trolling Superstars from all promotions, the former WWE Champion is all over the place when it comes to Twitter.

The Legend Killer's latest target happens to be none other than recently crowned WWE King of the Ring Baron Corbin.

Baron Corbin is one of the most despised heels on the roster and in an era where fans love to cheer the bad guys, manages to elicit boos from every crowd he performs for. Corbin is not just the newest King of the Ring, but is also a former MITB Winner, RAW interim GM, and US Champion. With so many accolades, it doesn't come as a surprise that Corbin has caught the The Viper's attention.

What did Randy Orton say?

Randy Orton recently praised Baron Corbin on Twitter but 'retracted' his statement and apologized.

Here is what he Tweeted:

I’d like to retract this statement because I had been drinking heavily. I also would like to apologize to all of my peers.

Orton did something similar yet again, as he hailed King Corbin and then immediately took back his words:

All hail @BaronCorbinWWE also I retract this statement. — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 18, 2019

What could the future hold for Orton and Corbin?

Randy Orton is one of the veterans in the locker room and a possible program with Baron Corbin could elevate the newly crowned King of the Ring to new heights. While a feud between the two could certainly be interesting, Orton would have to be treated as the babyface, as King Corbin will likely continue to rule as the most hated heel on the roster.

