WWE Rumor Roundup: Fired WWE Superstar apologizes for unacceptable behavior, Unhappy management to cancel former Champion's push - 18 September 2019

After an exciting week of wrestling featuring Clash of Champions, RAW and SmackDown, let us take a look at the biggest WWE stories of today. From former Intercontinental Champion's push in trouble to more details on major return, we have some highly interesting news and rumors lined up for you.

Let us take a look at the 5 most buzz-worthy stories of today:

#5 Big Cass finally issues an apology

Former NXT and WWE Superstar Big Cass (now known as CaZXL) has been in the news for all the wrong reasons as of late. Cass was fired from WWE in 2018 due to to backstage behavior issues. Unfortunately, it looks like the 33-year-old has not worked on his issues as he finds himself embroiled in controversy yet again.

At a recent WrestlePro show in New Jersey, Cass created a scene and acted in a 'threatening and aggressive' manner. Cass not only turned violent backstage but also accused other wrestlers of stealing from him.

While AEW Superstar Joey Janela was one of the Superstars that CaZXL threatened, it was Pat Buck who punched Cass and removed him from the building.

As per recent reports, Joey Janela has not filed any charges against Cass and stated this on Twitter:

Not gonna elaborate at all on this whole deal besides that it was probably the bizzare situation I’ve ever seen let alone been a part of in a wrestling locker room in 15 years, everything was cordial and friendly Friday and I hope the dude gets back on the right track...

Cass had issued an apology on Tuesday through his friend Enzo Amore's Twitter account where he expressed his grief over his actions.

CaZXL took to Twitter and finally revealed how he feels about his actions:

I’m sorry. I’m going to keep fighting. Promise me you’ll do the same. We are all in this together.👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻 — ZXL (@TheCaZXL) September 17, 2019

We hope that Cass pulls himself together and can get back on track soon.

