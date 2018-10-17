WWE News: Randy Orton Opens Up On Whether Crown Jewel Should Take Place In Saudi Arabia

The Viper's had his say

What's the story?

Well, it's the story that just won't go away. WWE Crown Jewel - is it happening? And if so, will it be taking place in Saudi Arabia?

Well, there have been a lot of rumours regarding changes to the event. No word, though, from WWE and , although WWE did issue a statement about Superstars' opinions on the matter, no Superstar has actually spoken out publicly about the situation.That is until now.

TMZ caught up with Randy Orton and The Viper made his feelings known.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Crown Jewel was originally scheduled for November 2nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after the resounding success of April's Greatest Royal Rumble. However, due to the controversy surrounding the disappearance and alleged assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, there have been calls for WWE to cancel the show and terminate their relationship with Saudi Arabia.

It was even reported a few days back, via New Age Insiders, that the event would be changing in some way.

The heart of the matter

Well, for the first time, a WWE Superstar has spoken out about whether Crown Jewel should take place in Saudi Arabia. There had been reports of unrest in the locker room about the location of the event, with WWE even issuing a statement on the matter, but now we have the word from the horse's mouth - or the Viper's mouth, in this instance.

TMZ spoke with Orton about several things, asking about the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia, and the Viper said the following.

I think we should go. I think the only way to help with change over there is to go and not to cancel the trip. Our girls performed in Abu Dhabi not too long ago and I think we'll be there eventually with Saudi in the Crown Jewel.

Orton then reiterated his point.

That's the goal is to make things better everywhere and I think us not going doesn't help. Going helps.

Orton also said, at some point, the female Superstars will take to the ring in Saudi Arabia, saying that would "100%" happen. You can watch the entire video below.

What's next?

Well, I guess unless we get an announcement from WWE, we should assume that the event will still be taking place as currently confirmed - live in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd, however it isn't surprising that, with the current mainstream news at the moment, WWE has avoided referring to "Saudi Arabia" in the promotion to the event this past week.

