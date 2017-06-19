WWE News: Randy Orton reveals the advice that he gave Jinder Mahal

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Randy Orton was interviewed by 105.7 The Point, where he spoke about WWE Champion Jinder Mahal’s title reign and also revealed the advice that he gave The Maharajah.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton are currently embroiled in a feud. The feud began after Mahal won a #1 Contender’s match to face Randy Orton at the Backlash 2017 Pay Per View, for the championship.

At the PPV, Mahal defeated Randy Orton via Pinfall and won the WWE Championship. Orton will be getting his rematch at the Money In The Bank Pay Per View tonight, 18th June 2017.

The heart of the matter

Randy Orton spoke about Jinder Mahal’s title reign and stated that Mahal was let go from the WWE, but ended up improving himself after he was released. Orton added that he “definitely” thought that it was good for the WWE to have signed him back, but that he didn’t foresee Mahal retaining his title.

Orton further added that he hadn’t seen anyone as motivated as Mahal in “a long time” and acknowledged his work on his physique, promos and in-ring skills.

Orton then spoke about giving Mahal some advice after he had returned to the WWE and talked about how he told him to let things happen “organically”. Orton was quoted as saying:

“[I said that]When he first came back he was on RAW, and I think that has helped him out. A lot of the younger guys are so anxious to please and to get better and they try almost too hard, they need to take a step back and relax.”

Orton further emphasised the importance of being organic and stated that pro wrestlers should always be ready to try out different approaches into making themselves and their characters work.

What’s next?

Randy Orton will be challenging the WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a rematch for the WWE Championship on the WWE SmackDown LIVE exclusive Money In The Bank Pay Per View later tonight (18th June 2017).

The match will be a singles match and will have the presence of several WWE legends at ringside.

Author’s take

The advice that Orton gave Jinder seems to have certainly worked for the Maharajah as he is now the WWE Champion and has gained a lot of popularity and fans in a short period of time.

It shall be interesting to see which direction does their storyline take after the Money In The Bank Pay Per View. Here’s hoping for a great match for the two highly talented competitors!

