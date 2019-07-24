WWE News: Randy Orton sends warning to Kofi Kingston ahead of SummerSlam

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 112 // 24 Jul 2019, 08:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Orton and Kingston

What's the story?

Tonight on SmackDown Live, Kofi Kingston challenged Randy Orton for a match at SummerSlam, which Orton accepted.

Orton recently took to Twitter and stated that Kofi's 11-year struggle will be gone in 3 seconds at SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, Randy Orton pinned Kofi Kingston in a 6-man tag team match, after hitting the RKO on Kingston.

Tonight's edition of the blue brand saw Randy Orton being challenged by Kofi Kingston for a match at SummerSlam, with Kingston bringing up their history at Madison Square Garden, 10 years ago. The Viper accepted the challenge and promised that Kofi's fairytale would end at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

It's worth noting that Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton have tons of history together. The Viper got into a feud with Kofi back in 2009-10, when he was one of the hottest acts on the RAW roster, and was consistently getting loud cheers. Kofi was set for a major push, but it didn't go anywhere and he was soon sent back to the mid-card. Kofi struggled for around a decade, before getting an opportunity for the WWE title at WrestleMania 35, resulting in him winning his first WWE belt in front of 80,000 roaring fans.

Also read: 4 big announcements AEW and TNT could make soon

The heart of the matter

Now that Orton vs Kingston is set for SummerSlam, the vicious heel has started playing his mind games on the beloved babyface. Orton posted a message for Kofi on Twitter, stating that Kofi has worked hard for 11 years to reach where he's at, but all of it would be gone in 3 seconds, when he pins him at SummerSlam.

Party with pancakes.

Celebrate with syrup.

Seems pretty #stupid that all the hard work from those 11 years will be gone in 3 seconds. #RKO #SummerSlam https://t.co/0jpvLgFsOW — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 24, 2019

Advertisement

What's next?

SummerSlam will emanate from Toronto, Canada on August 11th. Kofi and Randy Orton are set to rekindle their old rivalry and this time it will be for the WWE Championship.

Will Orton manage to do what he has promised?