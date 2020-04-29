Drew McIntyre taunting Seth Rollins after signing the contract for their match

Monday's edition of WWE RAW continued the decline in viewership the show has experienced since WrestleMania.

The last episode of RAW for April averaged 1.817 million viewers, down 25,000 viewers from last week's average of 1.842 million, per ShowBuzzDaily.

Hour one: 1.945 million

1.945 million Hour two: 1.888 million

1.888 million Hour three: 1.619 million

For the third week in a row, RAW failed to get two million viewers for the first hour and the overall program.

The show featured seven matches including a six-man tag team match, a triple threat match between Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler and the United States Championship match between Andrade and Apollo Crews.

RAW started with 1.945 million viewers for the six-man tag team match, but would lose over 300,000 viewers heading into the final hour, which ended with the contract signing for the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

The final hour of RAW averaged 1.619 million viewers, setting a record for one of the lowest third hour of RAW in WWE history outside of taped or holiday episodes.

RAW was ranked second for Monday Night Cable, getting .56 in the 18-49 demographic, with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on VH1 ranking number one.