WWE News: Raw Superstar asks for Seth Rollins' approval to be the WWE Stomping Grounds referee

Seth Rollins won the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

The special guest referee for the WWE Stomping Grounds main event between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin has not yet been announced.

With one day to go until the show, No Way Jose put his name forward to officiate the match – and then quickly changed his mind.

In case you didn't know…

WWE Stomping Grounds takes place in Tacoma, Washington on Sunday, June 23, with Baron Corbin challenging Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship in one of the featured matches.

As per the pre-match stipulation, Corbin is allowed to select a special guest referee for the encounter, but he is yet to publicly reveal who he has chosen.

The June 17 episode of Raw featured several Superstars campaigning to be the referee, including Elias, EC3 and Eric Young, and Rollins attacked all of them from behind with a steel chair.

Since then, No Way Jose has been staking his claim to be the referee by using the hashtag #VoteForJose on Twitter.

Everyone, hold on a sec. Little known fact, @WWERollins is my homie. He’d nev...... 🤔or ... I mean.. #VoteForJose ✌🏽 — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) June 22, 2019

The heart of the matter

Speaking in a corridor backstage at WWE’s live event in Spokane, Washington on June 22, No Way Jose explained to Seth Rollins that he is not on Baron Corbin’s side and he just wants the Stomping Grounds match to have a fair official.

“I know, I know, I threw my name in the hat. I just want an unbiased ref... so we’re on the same page? Vote for Jose, referee, tomorrow, Stomping Grounds, right? You cool?”

Rollins agreed with Jose before picking up a steel chair, prompting the former NXT Superstar to retreat by running away from the Universal champion up the corridor.

With #WWEStompingGrounds coming up tomorrow @WWENoWayJose is campaigning to be the special guest referee in @WWERollins match against @BaronCorbinWWE, but he may be having second thoughts about #VoteForJose pic.twitter.com/SvGpgmfoE5 — WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019

What's next?

With hours to go until WWE Stomping Grounds, we are still no closer to knowing who the referee will be for Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin. Unless WWE decides to name the official in the hours leading up to the show, it looks as though fans will have to wait until the match itself to find out who will don the black and white stripes.

