WWE News - RAW Superstar responds to CM Punk's comments on new faction

This week on WWE Backstage, CM Punk made his much-awaited return and opened up on a lot of topics. The Straight Edge Superstar was particularly very impressed by the new faction that was formed on RAW this week.

Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory, under the stewardship of Zelina Vega, did grab a lot of eyeballs and made quite an impact on the last episode of Monday Night RAW. One person who was very much impressed by this heel stable was Punk who showered praise on all three Superstars and their manager.

He called Vega the nucleus of the group and also said, while the trio she manages appears like misfits at first, the faction will have a long-lasting impact on RAW.

Punk's words were music to Vega's ears as she took to Twitter to thank the Straight Edge Superstar for his kind words. She said it was nice to see that there are some people who understand her and encourage her ways. You can see the full tweet below:

Game recognize game 😄

No seriously this is awesome, nice that there are some people out there that GET ME! Thank you all for your kind words.. glad you encourage my ways 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/OOuBYMujXM — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) April 15, 2020

The faction has a lot of potential and already has a champion in the form of Andrade as he is holding the United States title at the moment. It won't be surprising to see Theory and Garza also add to the faction's trophy cabinet in the near future. With Vega as their mouthpiece, this faction can truly rule the roost for many years.