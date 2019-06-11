WWE News: Raw Superstar reveals new product to brutally insult Becky Lynch

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 374 // 11 Jun 2019, 09:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch

What's the story?

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch is all set to face off against Lacey Evans at WWE Stomping Grounds, in a rematch from Money In The Bank.

Evans recently posted a video on her official Twitter handle that shows her revealing a toilet paper roll with Lynch's face on it.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since Becky Lynch won the WWE Raw and SmackDown Live Women's Titles at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, Lacey Evans has been chasing her to claim one of the titles for herself. At Money In The Bank, Evans failed to defeat Becky in a Raw Women's Title match, and tapped out to the Dis-Arm-Her.

Also read: Hall of Famer unhappy with Becky Lynch mentioning his daughter in Twitter feud

The heart of the matter

Now, Evans will be getting another shot at the coveted belt at the upcoming Stomping Grounds PPV. In the buildup to the eventual bout, Lacey Evans posted a hilarious video on her Twitter account, where she is shown entering a bathroom and unveiling a new set of toilet paper, with Becky's face slapped on it.

This isn't the first time Evans has insulted Lynch in such a manner. On the road to Money In The Bank, Evans had posted a video where she was seen cleaning a toilet using Becky's "The Man" T-shirt. Here's what The Lady of WWE had to say in the current video:

Cleanliness impacts classiness, and while I know how to clean them toilets and all the products that work best, I have found something for ya'll nasty tushies as well, and they can be purchased at any WWE live event. So next time you take a man, you can wipe with one too. Now if you'll excuse me, I got some business to take care of.

Looking for the perfect father's day gift?..... for all the nasties, you're welcome. 🚽🧻💩

.#LikeALady #NoMoreNasties pic.twitter.com/GWLc2AWEyu — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 10, 2019

What's next?

Lynch and Evans will go toe to toe at WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23rd, 2019.

What are your thoughts on Lacey's insult?