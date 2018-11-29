WWE News: Raw Viewership down following controversial episode

A new Authority?

What's the News?

Monday Night Raw left a bad taste in a lot of fans mouths and the viewership reflected how unhappy the fans were.

The November 26 edition of Raw saw a big decrease in viewership and was very close to matching the numbers for the all-time lowest viewed episodes of 2018.

In Case You Didn't Know

Raw started with Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley addressing their assault on Braun Strowman last week and eventually lead to Elias being attacked by the group.

The biggest moments from the show were Seth Rollins defeating Dolph Ziggler to retain the Intercontinental Championship, Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey exchanging words and Corbin and his group attacking Finn Balor in the main event.

The Heart of the Matter

Raw averaged 2.37 million viewers, which was down 125,000 from last week's average of 2.49 million.

Hour one: 2.612 million

Hour two: 2.382 million

Hour three: 2.111 million

The show was the fifth most-watched program for Monday Night Cable and fell behind Love and Hip Hop and NFL-related content.

Heels dominated the entire program with only Seth Rollins and Ember Moon winning matches definitively, while others won via disqualification.

Every hour of this week's Raw drew significantly fewer viewers than the previous week, but the third hour generated the lowest viewership for the month of November at 2.111 million - only 30,000 views higher than the all-time lowest rated episode which took place on October 1st.

What's Next?

Nothing has been announced for next week's Raw, but the fallout from this week's program could affect what WWE announces for the first Raw of December.

Many fans have argued that this was one of the worst Raw's of all time, but the situation may get worse as WWE heads into 2019.