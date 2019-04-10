WWE News: Raw Viewership sets record for lowest viewed post-WrestleMania episode

Two world champions and The Undertaker

Monday Night Raw's viewership increased following WrestleMania 35, but their numbers were down considerably for a Raw after WrestleMania.

The April 8 edition of Raw averaged 2.92 million viewers, which is the lowest viewership for any post-WrestleMania episode of Raw.

The first hour started with Seth Rollins and The New Day suggesting a Winner Take All main event for the WWE Championship and Universal Title, followed by the Raw Tag Team Championship match between Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins and The Revival and the debut of Lars Sullivan.

Becky Lynch kicked off the second hour celebrating her victory at WrestleMania and was confronted by Lacey Evans, followed by Aleister Black & Ricochet facing Bobby Roode and Chad Gable and Dean Ambrose's last match in WWE against Bobby Lashley.

WWE dominated Monday night cable but was unable to reach three million viewers, which is unheard of for a post-WrestleMania episode of Raw.

The following is the hourly breakdown for the Raw after WrestleMania per ShowBuzzDaily:

Hour one: 3.182 million

Hour two: 2.943 milllion

Hour three: 2.646 million

The show lost over 500,000 viewers heading into the third hour where The Undertaker returned and the Kofi Kingston and Rollins' Winner Take All match was interrupted by The Bar, leading to a tag team main event.

Raw's viewership was up nearly 300,000 from last week's average of 2.63 million, but was still the lowest viewed post-Mania episode for the flagship show.

The following is the average of every Raw after WrestleMania episode since the show moved to the three hour format:

2013: 4.61 million viewers

2014: 5.14 million viewers

2015: 5.36 million viewers

2016: 4.09 million viewers

2017: 3.76 million viewers

2018: 3.92 million viewers

2019: 2.92 million viewers

