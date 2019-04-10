×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Raw Viewership sets record for lowest viewed post-WrestleMania episode

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
222   //    10 Apr 2019, 18:58 IST

Two world champions and The Undertaker
Two world champions and The Undertaker

What's the story?

Monday Night Raw's viewership increased following WrestleMania 35, but their numbers were down considerably for a Raw after WrestleMania.

The April 8 edition of Raw averaged 2.92 million viewers, which is the lowest viewership for any post-WrestleMania episode of Raw.

In case you didn't know

The first hour started with Seth Rollins and The New Day suggesting a Winner Take All main event for the WWE Championship and Universal Title, followed by the Raw Tag Team Championship match between Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins and The Revival and the debut of Lars Sullivan.

Becky Lynch kicked off the second hour celebrating her victory at WrestleMania and was confronted by Lacey Evans, followed by Aleister Black & Ricochet facing Bobby Roode and Chad Gable and Dean Ambrose's last match in WWE against Bobby Lashley.

The heart of the matter

WWE dominated Monday night cable but was unable to reach three million viewers, which is unheard of for a post-WrestleMania episode of Raw.

The following is the hourly breakdown for the Raw after WrestleMania per ShowBuzzDaily:

Hour one: 3.182 million
Hour two: 2.943 milllion
Advertisement
Hour three: 2.646 million

The show lost over 500,000 viewers heading into the third hour where The Undertaker returned and the Kofi Kingston and Rollins' Winner Take All match was interrupted by The Bar, leading to a tag team main event.

Raw's viewership was up nearly 300,000 from last week's average of 2.63 million, but was still the lowest viewed post-Mania episode for the flagship show.

The following is the average of every Raw after WrestleMania episode since the show moved to the three hour format:

2013: 4.61 million viewers
2014: 5.14 million viewers
2015: 5.36 million viewers
2016: 4.09 million viewers
2017: 3.76 million viewers
2018: 3.92 million viewers
2019: 2.92 million viewers
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Revival The Bar Kofi Kingston Seth Rollins WWE Championship WWE Universal Championship WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
Journalist and Photographer from Chicago, IL. Finishing up a Masters program in journalism at Columbia College Chicago. Been covering wrestling since 2015, joined Sportskeeda back in 2016, Twitter: SGCSpeaks Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
WWE RAW Results: April 16th, 2018; Latest Monday Night RAW Winners & Video Highlights
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results 3rd April, 2018, Latest Monday Night RAW winners & video
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results, March 19th 2018, Latest RAW winners & video highlights
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw viewership increases for New Year's Eve episode, down overall
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 mistakes WWE made at WrestleMania 34 which they must avoid this year
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw viewership increases with Roman Reigns' return
RELATED STORY
Royal Rumble 2019: 5 things we learned from the event
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Revival should become the next Raw Tag Team Champions
RELATED STORY
5 Possible matches for WrestleMania 35 after Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
5 biggest surprises from WWE this week (18, 19, & 20 February)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us