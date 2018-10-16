WWE News: Real Identity Of "El Conquistador" Revealed

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 957 // 16 Oct 2018, 11:00 IST

El Conquistador

What's the story?

This past week on WWE RAW saw the return of Kurt Angle from vacation, as the RAW GM looked refreshed and ready to go.

Angle had returned last week in a masked outfit as El Conquistador, and he was to face Authors of Pain in a handicap match on RAW this week... but it wasn't Angle behind the mask. Who was the mystery man behind the El Conquistador outfit?

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle was sent on vacation by RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and Baron Corbin was announced as acting GM.

Angle, though, returned last week to WWE television when he took part in a 10-man Global Battle Royal for a spot in the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel. Dressed in a golden outfit, Angle eliminated Baron Corbin, the last man in the battle royal, and then revealed himself to the world.

The heart of the matter

This week on RAW, Corbin looked unimpressed at what Angle did to him last week and put him in a handicap match on RAW against the tag team of Authors of Pain. In the masked El Conquistador outfit, Angle was thrown around like a ragdoll and didn't look up for it.

AOP finished him off and got the win, and when he was unmasked, it wasn't Angle behind the mask, but some other face.

According to The Local Competitor Twitter handle, the man behind the El Conquistador mask was jobber Bill Bain, who appeared on an ECW match back in 2009, against Vladimir Kozlov.

Bain has appeared in a few WWE backstage roles, while also wrestling in the indies, most recently in Outlaw Wrestling. Bain's Facebook page has him advertised to make an appearance at SmackDown Live's 1000 episode, which will have a host of big-name Superstars!

Following the match, Angle came out, much to the surprise of Corbin, and Angle Slammed the acting GM, on the stage.

What's next?

Angle will now take part in the WWE World Cup match, which will also feature John Cena, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, and two more Superstars from SmackDown Live.