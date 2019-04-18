WWE Rumors: Reason Bayley got booed by fans on SmackDown Live

Sasha Banks and Bayley are no longer a tag-team

What's the story?

Bayley moved to WWE SmackDown on the Superstar Shake-Up last night but was surprisingly booed by fans in attendance. Dave Meltzer explained what happened on Wrestling Observer Radio.

In case you didn't know...

After WrestleMania 35, we found out that Sasha Banks was unhappy about losing the WWE Women's Tag titles on the show after how much she and Bayley had done to bring the titles into WWE. Their team has also been split up with Bayley now on SmackDown Live as a singles competitor after the Superstar Shake-Up.

The heart of the matter

Ember Moon made her SmackDown debut last night as she faced off against Becky Lynch. The fans in the arena were really invested in the moment but were interrupted by Bayley who also moved to SmackDown. Bayley was met by boos from the fans in the arena and Dave Meltzer later explained more about it on Wrestling Observer Radio:

"I heard it was worse live than it came off on TV. I heard she was booed really bad. That could be just that one crowd, because the same crowd cheered her the night before, so I don’t even get it, honestly.

“The way it was explained to me was that the fans were excited about Becky Lynch against Ember Moon and when Bayley came out and interrupted it, and they blame Bayley for interrupting their Becky Lynch/Ember Moon possible match that they wanted to see that was unique so that’s how it was explained.” H/T: Wrestle Zone

What's next?

Bayley will be on the SmackDown brand going forward. There are some great feuds waiting for her on the blue brand. We should find out more about her next feud on next week's episode of SmackDown.

